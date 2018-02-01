DETROIT (WWJ) – A hit-and-run crash in Detroit ends with a young woman hospitalized. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at Plymouth and Greenfield on the city’s west side.
Police say the victim was walking across Plymouth Road on foot when she was struck by a silver or gray sedan that now has front end damage.
The driver got out of the car, looked at the victim–and then drove away northbound on Greenfield. No word yet on the victim’s condition or her identity.
