By CBS Detroit

Peter Bhatia was named editor of the Detroit Free Press only four months ago and already his time has been marked by major change inside his newsroom and across the region that the state’s largest newspaper covers.

Bhatia, who previously ran newspapers including the Cincinnati Enquirer and The Oregonian, has won numerous Pulitzer Prizes during his career. He’s also one of the highest ranking Asian American editors in the nation (his father was from India, his mother Irish American).

Bhatia talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of “Michigan Matters” on the show airing 11:30 a.m. Sunday on CBS 62. Cain also is a columnist at the paper.

Bhatia discussed changes being implemented inside the newsroom . He mentioned things like focusing on Detroit’s neighborhoods and the auto industry.

He also discussed challenges he has faced inside the newsroom including the termination of Stephen Henderson, former Free Press Managing Director of Opinion and Commentary.

Bhatia was then joined on the round table by Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson and former Wayne County Executive Robert Ficano. They talked with Cain about the MSU scandal stemming from former MSU Dr. Larry Nassar who was given a life sentence in prison for abusing hundreds of young female athletes.

Former Gov. John Engler was appointed Interim President of MSU following the resignation of MSU President Lou Anna Simon. And MSU AD Mark Hollis also resigned.

Patterson also talked about regional transit and what’s ahead as the “Big Four” political leaders continues to work to strike a deal to put a measure on the ballot for voters.

You can hear the”Michigan Matters” conversation 11:30 Sunday on CBS 62.