CLYDE, Mich. (WWJ) – A miniature Pinscher with a lot spunk and a wry smile will be a participant in this year’s Puppy Bowl.

luna 1 bluewater humanesociety Michigan Rescue With Cleft Lip Will Compete In Puppy Bowl

Luna. (Credit/Katie Phelan)

Luna competed for the honor against 90 puppies from 48 states, “Miss Luna is the only one representing Michigan,” says Katie Phelen. Luna is on Team Fluff – they’ll take on Team Ruff.

The 7-month-old pup, named Luna, is a rescue who stole the heart of her human, Phelan, a licensed veterinary technician and director with Blue Area Humane Society.

One of six in a litter, Luna was born with a cleft lip and a partial cleft palate, and had to be tube-fed as she couldn’t nurse. For Phelan, there was no turning back, Luna had found a new forever home with the vet tech.

“I tend to lean toward the animals that have different problems … You do get attached, Luna went everywhere with me for six weeks, so I could feed her — about every three hours.”

So, while other puppies might be filling up on pre-Super Bowl game munchies, Luna will be on Animal Planet’s 14th annual Puppy Bowl, working toys into touchdowns with her equally cute and often adoptable teammates.

The two made their way to New York for the adventure, Phelan telling WWJ that Luna had her first ride in a subway and took in some of the sights including Central Park.

Phelan wasn’t giving away any clues as to the outcome of the Puppy Bowl –but one thing is fur-sure — it’s going to be cute.  You can catch the game on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 4, at 3 p.m. on the Animal Planet channel.

 

 

