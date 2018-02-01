CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Cheaters, Chris Melore, Hasbro, Local TV, monopoly, Monopoly board game, talkers

CBS Local — For anyone that’s ever “bent the rules” or just flat out cheated while playing Monopoly, the classic board game’s makers have a special edition just for you. Hasbro is releasing a “cheaters edition” of the famous game to see just how underhanded players can get.

The new take on the game will test the player’s ability to cheat their opponents and reward them for getting away with various schemes.

“A recent study conducted by Hasbro revealed that nearly half of game players attempt to cheat during Monopoly games,” Hasbro’s senior vice president Jonathan Berkowitz told Insider. “We decided it was time to give fans what they’ve been craving all along – a Monopoly game that actually encourages cheating.”

This more devious form of the board game comes with the classic “Community Chest” and “Chance” cards, but also features a stack of cheat cards players can attempt to complete during the game. Some of the dirty tactics that will bring players big rewards include stealing money from the bank, moving another player’s token instead of yours, and collecting rent for someone else’s property.

“We’ve finally decided to embrace our less-than-honest fans by encouraging them to partake in those iconic (yet sometimes unspoken) Monopoly moments that occur during family game nights,” Berkowitz said, via Fortune. Monopoly’s Cheaters Edition is scheduled to hit store shelves in the fall of 2018 however, shoppers are encouraged to not steal the actual game from the store.

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch