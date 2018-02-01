(WWJ) – Police are warning users of the popular streaming service Netflix to beware of an email phishing scam designed to steal your personal information.

In a post on the Grand Rapids Police Department Facebook page, police say that, over the last couple of months, an email from a fake account has been circulating to Netflix customers alerting them of the deactivation of their account because the company “could not validate billing information.” The email then prompts you to click on a link and enter your personal information, including credit card numbers.

Police say this is not a legitimate email from Netflix and your accounts may be compromised and you could risk identify theft if you provide the information.

Police urge those who receive this fraudulent email, or any other email that seems suspicious, to close it without clicking on any links. If you would like to check the status of any account that you have online, police recommend going directly to the website and logging as you normally would.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office offers more information and tips to avoid falling victim to email phishing scams at this link. Michigan residents can file a complaint about a scam using this online form.