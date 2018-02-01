CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
CBS Local — PETA apparently wants to take the “cow” out of “cowabunga, dude!” The animal rights group has asked the makers of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” to swap out the superheroes’ favorite snack, pizza, for a vegan alternative.

In a Jan. 31 letter to Nickelodeon, PETA asked the network to take their upcoming cartoon series in a “different direction” by having the crime fighting turtles eat dairy-free pizza. “Modern kids are embracing vegan food, so why shouldn’t modern Ninja Turtles?” writes PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange.

Nickelodeon’s “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” is set to debut in September of 2018 and has already made history by announcing that that turtles’ human sidekick April O’Neil will be depicted as African American for the first time since the characters were created in 1984. PETA is now pushing animators to go even further by having Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael embrace the alleged popularity of vegan food.

“Generation Z already scarfs down 57 percent more tofu and chugs 550 percent more nondairy milk than millennials do,” PETA claims. “70 percent of U.S. college campuses offer daily vegan options… an awesome 42 percent jump from just four years ago.”

PETA did not say if they objected to some of the strange toppings the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have put on their pizzas over the years, including peanut butter, marshmallows, and chocolate sprinkles.

