Rep. Brenda Lawrence Caught Playing Candy Crush On Phone During State Of The Union

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: Members of Congress look at their cell phones during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WWJ) Republicans criticized Democrats for looking stone faced and choosing not to stand during what they considered to be rousing parts of President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address.

But state Rep. Brenda Lawrence took it to a whole new level.

A Getty photographer captured an over-the-shoulder shot of Lawrence, — a Democrat who represents Detroit, Southfield, Wayne and Oakland counties — along with several colleagues who appeared to be perusing their phones during the president’s speech.

A closer look at Lawrence’s phone appears to show her playing Candy Crush, a game used mostly on Facebook where players match candies on a game board in order to crush them.

Lawrence did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lawrence wore Kente cloth during the speech to protest Trump’s alleged use of the phrase sh***ole countries to describe Africa and Haiti.

HLNTV interview with my SOTU guest Danielle McGuire speaking on the courage of #RecyTaylor. We need… https://t.co/cmzcCzdjkm — Brenda Lawrence (@RepLawrence) January 31, 2018

She Tweeted comments to the president repeatedly during speech, which proves she was using her phone for other purposes that day.