Rep. Brenda Lawrence Caught Playing Candy Crush On Phone During State Of The Union

(WWJ) Republicans criticized Democrats for looking stone faced and choosing not to stand during what they considered to be rousing parts of President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address.
But state Rep. Brenda Lawrence took it to a whole new level.
A Getty photographer captured an over-the-shoulder shot of Lawrence, — a Democrat who represents Detroit, Southfield, Wayne and Oakland counties — along with several colleagues who appeared to be perusing their phones during the president’s speech.
A closer look at Lawrence’s phone appears to show her playing Candy Crush, a game used mostly on Facebook where players match candies on a game board in order to crush them.
Lawrence did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Lawrence wore Kente cloth during the speech to protest Trump’s alleged use of the phrase sh***ole countries to describe Africa and Haiti.
She Tweeted comments to the president repeatedly during speech, which proves she was using her phone for other purposes that day.