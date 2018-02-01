CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
By Dr. Deanna Lites

DETROIT (WWJ) – Cardiovascular death is the leading cause of death for both men and women.  February is heart month, a great time to consider your own heart and indulge in seven important heart and vascular screening tests.

For the month of February, St. John Providence is offering seven heart and vascular screening tests for $60.

What can you expect?

An ankle brachial index test will show how well blood is flowing to the limbs, a carotid ultrasound shows blood flow to the brain, while an EKG records the electrical signals in your heart says WWJ Health Reporter Dr. Deanna Lites.

“These screenings provide you with a lot of information about your cardiovascular health,” says Cardiologist Dr. Shukri David. “And preemptively diagnosing and treating these problems can save your life.

carotid pic 4 Series Of 7 Heart Health Screenings At St. John Providence For $60

Heart and vascular screening (Credit/WWJ’s Deanna Lites)

The diagnostic studies include:

Blood work for cholesterol and diabetes
Blood pressure check
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Body mass index (BMI)
Ankle brachial index (ABI), which shows how well blood is flowing to the limbs
Carotid ultrasound to show blood flow to the brain
Abdominal aorta ultrasound to check for aneurysm

Who should consider the screening tests?

“I think anyone who has a family history for heart disease, if you live a sedentary lifestyle, middle-aged; 40s-50s men or women. If you have hypertension and diabetes,” says David.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment call St. John Providence at 866-501-3627.

