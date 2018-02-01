DETROIT (WWJ) – Cardiovascular death is the leading cause of death for both men and women. February is heart month, a great time to consider your own heart and indulge in seven important heart and vascular screening tests.

For the month of February, St. John Providence is offering seven heart and vascular screening tests for $60.

What can you expect?

An ankle brachial index test will show how well blood is flowing to the limbs, a carotid ultrasound shows blood flow to the brain, while an EKG records the electrical signals in your heart says WWJ Health Reporter Dr. Deanna Lites.

“These screenings provide you with a lot of information about your cardiovascular health,” says Cardiologist Dr. Shukri David. “And preemptively diagnosing and treating these problems can save your life.

The diagnostic studies include:

Blood work for cholesterol and diabetes

Blood pressure check

Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Body mass index (BMI)

Ankle brachial index (ABI), which shows how well blood is flowing to the limbs

Carotid ultrasound to show blood flow to the brain

Abdominal aorta ultrasound to check for aneurysm

Who should consider the screening tests?

“I think anyone who has a family history for heart disease, if you live a sedentary lifestyle, middle-aged; 40s-50s men or women. If you have hypertension and diabetes,” says David.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment call St. John Providence at 866-501-3627.