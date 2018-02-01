WATERFORD (WWJ) – Oakland County Sheriff’s officials say a man they called “an active shooter” is now in custody after an exchange of gunfire with police.

A police source talking to WWJ Newsradio 950 says the suspect walked into a trucking company on Pennsylvania Ave., west of Telegraph Rd. in Taylor Thursday morning and shot and killed the manager.

The suspect then stole a semi truck, according to the source, then driving to another business on Sheffield St., near Baldwin Rd. in Pontiac — where he shot and killed a second man.

A police pursuit of the suspect through multiple jurisdictions came to an end early in the afternoon with a crash and shootout Dixie Hwy. and Frembes Rd., north of Sashabaw Rd., in Waterford.

Local resident Chuck Clear witnessed the suspect fleeing police in a white semi which he said sped through that intersection, causing a multi-vehicle crash.

“The next thing I know the Waterford Police Department pulls up — and I’m sitting here thinking it’s just a traffic accident. They jump out of the car and start shooting…they were shooting at each other,” he told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill. “And then the Waterford Police Department shot the one guy, he fell to the ground.”

Local resident Patrick Kaherher called WWJ to report: “Lots of police cars, we saw at least three Waterford police cars, and four of five Oakland County Sheriffs heading southbound on Dixie Highway….They have the road blocked off and I saw some officers suiting up with body armor.”

Police say the suspect was shot, but is still alive and is in custody at this time.

No information has yet been released about the shooter’s victims, and a motive for the killings is unknown. There are reports that the suspect may be a former employee of the trucking company, but that was not immediately confirmed by authorities.

Stay with WWJ for more on this developing story.