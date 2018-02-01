CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Pontiac, Taylor, waterford

WATERFORD (WWJ) – Oakland County Sheriff’s officials say a man they called “an active shooter” is now in custody after an exchange of gunfire with police.

A police source talking to WWJ Newsradio 950 says the suspect walked into a trucking company on Pennsylvania Ave., west of Telegraph Rd. in Taylor Thursday morning and shot and killed the manager.

The suspect then stole a semi truck, according to the source, then driving to another business on Sheffield St., near Baldwin Rd. in Pontiac — where he shot and killed a second man.

A police pursuit of the suspect through multiple jurisdictions came to an end early in the afternoon with a crash and shootout  Dixie Hwy. and Frembes Rd., north of Sashabaw Rd., in Waterford.

Local resident Chuck Clear witnessed the suspect fleeing police in a white semi which he said sped through that intersection, causing a multi-vehicle crash.

“The next thing I know the Waterford Police Department pulls up — and I’m sitting here thinking it’s just a traffic accident. They jump out of the car and start shooting…they were shooting at each other,” he told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill. “And then the Waterford Police Department shot the one guy, he fell to the ground.”

Local resident Patrick Kaherher called WWJ to report: “Lots of police cars, we saw at least three Waterford police cars, and four of five Oakland County Sheriffs heading southbound on Dixie Highway….They have the road blocked off and I saw some officers suiting up with body armor.”

Police say the suspect was shot, but is still alive and is in custody at this time.

No information has yet been released about the shooter’s victims, and a motive for the killings is unknown. There are reports that the suspect may be a former employee of the trucking company, but that was not immediately confirmed by authorities.

Stay with WWJ for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch