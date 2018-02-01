Detroit
Radio.com
CBS Local Sports
CBS Sports Radio
Tailgate Fan
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Dallas
Denver
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
Sponsored By
CBS 62
26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950
LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The Ticket
Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270
Today’s Detroit Sports News | About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Home
News
Latest Headlines
Nassar Attorney Questions If Victims Were Actually Molested: 'They Just Feel Like They Must Have Been Victimized'
"I think Larry Nassar comes off as a really great person," said defense attorney Shannon Smith.
Michigan Rescue With Cleft Lip Will Compete In Puppy Bowl
One thing is fur-sure -- it's going to be cute.
News Podcasts
Your Eye On Health
WWJ Plus
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Detroit Sports talk all day on 97.1 The Ticket.
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
PGA
ODDS
Latest Sports
$1.7M To Injured Little League Player Hit By Foul Ball
A Pennsylvania jury has awarded $1.7 million to a Little League player who was hit in the head by a foul ball in the dugout on the day before his 12th birthday.
Ian Baker-Finch On Phoenix Open: 'Ideal Conditions For Scoring'
CBS Sports's Ian Baker-Finch looks at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, which will bring a tremendous mix of golf talent to TPC Scottsdale.
Sports Podcasts
The Valenti Show
Karsch and Anderson
Weather
FULL FORECAST
More Weather
School Closings
Local Radars
Weather Stories
E.S.P.
Eat
Valentine’s Day Dinner Recipes
Skip the restaurants and make Valentine's Day dinner at home this year.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown Detroit
Check out this list for the best spots to grab a quick lunch in the downtown Detroit area.
See
Best Ways To Spend New Years Day With Your Family In Detroit
One more year is soon to be over and we ring in another making goals, resolutions, and wishing our loved ones health and happiness. Start the year off by enjoying family activities.
Best Places For Christmas Gift Shopping In Detroit
Avoid the long lines and crowds and shop these local Detroit places for to complete your Christmas gift list.
Play
Best Places For Cloth Diapers In Detroit
Cloth diapers offer several advantages over disposable diapers. Check out these places in the Greater Detroit Area that can meet a variety of your cloth diaper needs.
Guide: 2018 North American International Auto Show In Detroit
Experience an automotive event unlike any other.
Audio
Podcasts
Charlie Langton Briefs
Roberta's What's Hot Around Town
The Wojo Show
Jamie and Stoney
Video
All Videos
Eye On Detroit
News
Weather
Sports
Traffic
Autos
Toyota Recalls 645,000 Vehicles; Air Bags May Not Inflate
An electrical problem could stop air bags from inflating in a crash.
Ex-Fiat Chrysler Exec Pleads Guilty In UAW Payoff Scheme
Al Iacobelli faces eight years in federal prison.
Over 112,000 Attend Auto Show For Opening Day
The momentum drawing the big crowds that filled Cobo Center today was a result of a week filled with industry-shaping announcements featuring global vehicle and technology debuts.
Guide: 2018 North American International Auto Show In Detroit
Experience an automotive event unlike any other.
Contests
WWJAM Contest Rules
WXYTFM Contest Rules
Michigan Lottery Lucky Office Of The Month - February 2018
Click here for your chance to win a batch of Michigan Lottery $2 Tax Free $50,000 instant lottery tickets for your office!
More
Travel
5 Surprise Romantic Getaways In The US
Celebrate Valentine's Day or any other romantic occasion by visiting any of these five American destinations.
America's 5 Best Comfort Food Spots
Five of the nation's traditional and very special places where comfort foods are served. Diners find such menu favorites as steak and potatoes, mac and cheese, burgers and fries, and old fashioned baked pies.
Take A Trip Back In Time To See The Beatles
In the English city where they were born and rose to fame, tourists can take a trip back in time to meet "The Beatles."
Best Tropical Destinations For Travelers On A Budget
A closer look at five of the best tropical or subtropical destinations in the world for the budget-minded traveler.
Events
Events
Super Bowl Picks: Will The Eagles Upset The Patriots?
February 1, 2018 at 9:56 am
Filed Under:
Expert Picks
,
New England Patriots
,
nfl
,
Philadelphia Eagles
,
Super Bowl 52
More From CBS Detroit
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Detroit
It's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro Detroit
Sometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro Detroit
It's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.
Watch & Listen
LIVE
Listen
97.1 The Ticket
WWJ 950
99.5 WYCD
AMP 98.7
104.3 WOMC
Sports Radio 1270
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com
Watch
Watch Live: The Valenti Show