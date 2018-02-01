Listen to Jamie and Stoney for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to see Dave Matthews Band at DTE Energy Music Theater on June 6, 2018!
DAVE MATTHEWS BAND
JUNE 6 , 2018
DTE ENERGY MUSIC THEATRE
After taking 2017 off, Dave Matthews Band returns with a new studio album – set for release this summer – and a North American tour, which includes a date at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Wednesday, June 6 at 8 p.m. The band is currently putting the finishing touches on the album, which will mark its ninth studio release and first since 2012’s Away From The World.
Tickets can be purchased at 313Presents.com, the Fox Theatre Box Office and the Little Caesars Arena XFINITY Box Office (both without service charge) and Ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, call 800-745-3000.