DUEL IN THE D
February 10 , 2018
LITTLE CAESARS ARENA
The fierce in-state rivalry between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans continues with the “Duel in the D” at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 7:00 p.m. The Wolverines and Spartans will once again compete for the “Iron D” Trophy, which is awarded to the winner of the annual clash in Hockeytown
Tickets can be purchased at 313Presents.com, the Fox Theatre Box Office and the Little Caesars Arena XFINITY Box Office (both without service charge) and Ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, call 800-745-3000.