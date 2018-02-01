CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Listen to Jamie and Stoney from February 7-8 for your chance win a 4-pack of tickets to see Journey and Def Leppard at Comerica Park on July 13, 2018 before you can even buy them.

JOURNEY AND DEF LEPPARD w/ special guests Pretenders
JULY 13 , 201 8
COMERICA PARK

Promising to be the Tour of the Year, two of the world’s greatest rock bands – Def Leppard and Journey – are teaming up for a massive co-headlining North American tour composed of both stadium and arena concerts, half the shows being closed by Journey and half by Def Leppard. The tour will perform at Comerica Park on Friday, July 13, with special guests Pretenders, and will feature complete sets and all-new production from both bands and an arsenal of their hits such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Lights,” “Photograph,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Rock of Ages” and “Faithfully.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 9, 2018 at 10 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased at Tickets.com and the Comerica Park box office. To charge tickets by phone, call 866-66-TIGER.

Click here for more info. 

Click here for contest rules. 

