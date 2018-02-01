Listen to Jamie and Stoney from February 7-8 for your chance win a 4-pack of tickets to see Journey and Def Leppard at Comerica Park on July 13, 2018 before you can even buy them.

Promising to be the Tour of the Year, two of the world’s greatest rock bands – Def Leppard and Journey – are teaming up for a massive co-headlining North American tour composed of both stadium and arena concerts, half the shows being closed by Journey and half by Def Leppard. The tour will perform at Comerica Park on Friday, July 13, with special guests Pretenders, and will feature complete sets and all-new production from both bands and an arsenal of their hits such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Lights,” “Photograph,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Rock of Ages” and “Faithfully.”