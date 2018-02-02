CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s Super Bowl ad time again. Advertisers of all stripes are vying for the attention of the 111 million viewers expected to tune in. The goal is to be the most-talked about ad over the water cooler — or Slack chatroom — come Monday morning.

From Steven Tyler de-aging for Kia to Amazon’s imagining of different voices for Alexa, here are 10 ads that are likely to be talked about. And if you’re not interested in tuning it to watch the big game on Sunday, you can stream all of these ads ahead of time.
___
Amazon

The internet giant’s founder, Jeff Bezos, stars in this 90-second comedic ad showing different celebrities including chef Gordon Ramsay, actress Rebel Wilson, singer Cardi B and actor Anthony Hopkins subbing in for the voice of Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa.


___
Budweiser

Anheuser-Busch dispenses with its usual Clydesdales and puppies and instead goes with a 60-second ad that depicts, to the tune of “Stand By Me,” the company’s program to provide water to areas in need.


___
Bud Light

The beer brand’s recent ads have centered on a Game of Thrones-like universe that uses the meaningless-but-catchy phrase “Dilly Dilly.” Now, in a 60-second ad running in the second quarter, the brand introduces “Bud Knight,” a heroic character who is ambivalent about helping out in a battle.


___
Coca-Cola

The soda maker strives to include everyone in its 60-second ad: people of different ethnicities, someone in a wheelchair and a person who uses the they/them pronoun are all shot at various locations in Mexico clutching or drinking different varieties of Coke.


___
Doritos & Mountain Dew

The two Pepsico brands have linked spots that show a lip-sync battle between Peter Dinklage, who lip syncs a Busta Rhymes song as a representative for Doritos Blaze, and Morgan Freeman, who lip syncs a song by Missy Elliott for Mountain Dew Ice.


___
Febreze

Procter & Gamble’s air freshener tackles toilet humor with a 30-second ad airing in the second quarter. It purports to be a documentary about Dave, whose “bleep don’t stink.” The kicker: Since your Super Bowl party guests are a bunch of not-Daves, you might want to take other precautions against bathroom odor.


___
Kia

The automaker has enlisted Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler (who last popped up in a Skittles Super Bowl ad two years ago) to promote its Stringer sports car. In the ad, he drives backward so fast that he gets younger thanks to computer-generated magic. In a nod to advertising tropes, the ad also contains a subliminal message if you watch it backward; Kia helpfully provides this version online.


___
Michelob Ultra

The Anheuser-Busch light beer brand has 30-second ads in the second and fourth quarters starring Chris Pratt . In one he runs and does yoga while singing along to “I Like Beer,” a remake of a country song from the 1970s.


___
Pepsi

The soda maker calls back to its past Super Bowl advertising efforts with Britney Spears, Michael Jackson, Celtics basketball player Kyrie Irving and Cindy Crawford in a 30-second ad airing right before the Justin Timberlake halftime show.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

