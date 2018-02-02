YPSILANTI (WWJ) – Two schools in Washtenaw County are apparently on lockdown after a bomb threat was found in a bathroom.

Students were evacuated Friday morning at Washtenaw International Middle Academy and Washtenaw International High School, which share a building on Emerick Street in Ypsilanti, after the threat was discovered in a boy’s bathroom, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Derrick Jackson.

“A student had noticed that someone had written on the bathroom door, a bomb threat,” Jackson said. “So right now we are just taking precautionary measures just to make sure the facility is safe. If and when that building is deemed safe, students will report back to school.”

Details of the threat weren’t released.

“At this point, you know, just the times we live in, we take all threats very seriously,” said Jackson. “Better safe than sorry.”

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

