CANTON (WWJ) – Authorities are asking drivers to avoid I-275 in Canton Friday morning.
Around 6 a.m., a semi-truck was involved in an accident at Cherry Hill Road. Officials say the semi may have crashed into the overpass. Michigan Department of Transportation crews are heading to the scene to evaluate any possible damage.
The left lane on both northbound and southbound I-275 remain closed at Cherry Hill Road. Cherry Hill itself remains open to traffic.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.
