CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:brain, Chris Melore, hearing voices, Local TV, mental illness, neural responses, talkers

CBS Local — Hearing voices has never been considered a celebrated mental condition. However, a recent study is suggesting that people who hear strange patterns in sounds may just be suffering from a well-tuned brain.

According to researchers at Durham University in England, people experiencing auditory verbal hallucinations (hearing voices) but don’t have any signs of mental illness are actually displaying the ability to decode complex sound waves. “It suggests that the brains of people who hear voices are particularly tuned to meaning in sounds,” lead author Dr. Ben Alderson-Day said in a news release.

The scientists studied a group of 17 people with no history of hearing voices and a group of 12 individuals who had heard voices but had no other health issues. The study, published in the journal Brain, subjected each of the volunteers to hidden speech sounds, called sine-wave speech. To the untrained ear, the sound waves would seem like strange noises or a birdsong but they actually contained a simple sentence underneath the noise.

While less than half of the non-voice-hearing group reported hearing the sentence, 75 percent of the people hearing voices picked up the message during the test.

“We did not tell the participants that the ambiguous sounds could contain speech before they were scanned,” Dr. Cesar Lima of University College London said. “Nonetheless, these participants showed distinct neural responses to sounds containing disguised speech, as compared to sounds that were meaningless.”

Although hearing voices is commonly associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, the researchers say up to 15 percent of the population display this complex ability to decipher sound waves.

“These findings are a demonstration of what we can learn from people who hear voices that are not distressing or problematic,” Dr. Alderson-Day adds.

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch