Hundreds Attend Funeral For Fallen Detroit Officer Glenn Doss, Jr.

Detroit (WWJ) – Hundreds packed the Greater Grace Temple Friday in Detroit to pay their final respects to fallen Detroit police officer Glenn Doss, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

Doss, 25, was shot in the head on January 24 while responding to a domestic violence call on Detroit’s east side and later died at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

“We take our hats off today, we take a knee to honor his service to the citizens of the city of Detroit,” Stephen Grady, chief of staff to city council president Brenda Jones said. “The family has such unimaginable poise. I can’t imagine the pain that they’re going through, but they have held their heads high, they’ve been dignified, and they’ve exemplified the best of Detroit.”

Grady called it one of the saddest in the history of the city of Detroit.

“This young man was 25 years old,” Grady said. “He had been on the force for less than two years. I was actually an attendee at his graduation.”

A Detroit man faces first degree murder charges for Doss’s death, reportedly firing more than 30 shots that night.

One story not told about the deadly shooting is how police on the scene showed restraint and followed the chief’s mandate in an unfortunate case like this one. Cindy Pasky, head of Strategic Staffing Solutions, wanted to make sure people remember that important aspect.

“That’s a headline in and of itself,” Pasky said. “One of their own had been shot. They set that aside and they were the most professional of any police department in the United States and they were able to bring that suspect in without firing a gun. Think about that.”