CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]

CHARLOTTE (WWJ/AP) – An Eaton County Judge will not charge the father of three victims of Larry Nassar after he attempted to physically attack Nassar in court Friday morning.

After explaining about contempt of court, Judge Julie Cunningham said she didn’t want anything to happen to Randall Margraves.

“This was truly an immediate and emotional reaction of a father,” she said.

Cunningham said a punishment wasn’t appropriate based on the crimes committed by Nassar and the anguish felt by families. But she also says it’s wrong to “combat assault with assault.”

Margraves apologized for his actions.

“I lost control and I apologize, 100 times,” he said.

The attack happened after two of Margraves’ daughters had just told the judge that they and another sister had been sexually abused by Nassar under the guise of medical treatment. Margraves later addressed the court, telling the judge he was a “distraught father.”

Margraves asked the judge if he could have “five minutes in a locked room with this demon,” referring to Nassar. The judge said she could not do that, so Margraves asked for just one minute. When the judge declined again, he ran at Nassar. Deputies had to tackle him.

“I want that son of a bitch,” Margraves shouted. “Give me one minute with that bastard.”

As he was escorted from the courtroom in handcuffs, the judge told Margraves his behavior was unacceptable.

“Well you haven’t lived through it, lady,” he shouted back.

Crying could be heard in the courtroom as Nassar was escorted out. Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis told families in the courtroom to “use your words” and that violence “is not helping your children.”

The judge resumed the hearing after about 25 minutes. She said the pain and suffering endured by Nassar’s victims is “unthinkable,” but that families can’t react with physical violence.

The incident occurred during the third and final sentencing hearing for Nassar on sexual abuse charges. The charges in this case focus on his work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. The judge resumed the hearing after about 25 minutes.

Moments before Margraves’ stunning courtroom charge, one of his daughters, Lauren Margraves, had told the judge that her parents were “filled with regret” because they took the girls to see Nassar.

“I see the look in their faces and I know they want to be able to do something but they can’t,” she told Nassar. “The guilt they have will never go away. All this is because of you.”

More than 30 victims have given statements so far during the hearing, which began Wednesday and is expected to stretch into next week.

During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward to say Nassar abused them under the guise of medical treatment while he worked with Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics. He was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison in that case. He had already been sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch