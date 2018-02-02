PHILADELPHIA - JANUARY 30: Daniel "The Big Bambino" Carpino of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Frank "Frank DeFraud" Farrell of Washington Twp., New Jersey stuff their mouths with Buffalo Wings during Wing Bowl 17 at the Wachovia Center January 30, 2009 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Thousands attended the event to witness John "Super Squib" Squib eat 203 Buffalo Wings to win Wing Bowl 17. Wing Bowl started as an alternative to the Super Bowl by a Philadelphia radio host who was tired of the Eagles never making it to the big Game. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Competitive eater Molly Schuyler gnawed her way through a record 501 chicken wings in 30 minutes to win her third Wing Bowl in Philadelphia.

Wing Bowl is usually Philadelphia’s substitute for the Eagles going to the Super Bowl.

But Friday’s competition was an unusual two-fer. It was also a rally for the Eagles on the eve of their third Super Bowl appearance.

Molly Schuyler sets new world record by eating 501 wings in 30 minutes to win #WingBowl 26 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/hYSov0hvkJ — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 2, 2018

Molly Schuyler with a new WORLD record of 501 wings! https://t.co/Wwi6NqynN7 pic.twitter.com/7dvIdKkxLu — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) February 2, 2018

Wing Bowl 26 drew nearly 20,000 people to the Wells Fargo Center to watch Schuyler top the old wing-eating record of 444, set in 2015.

The event was started in the 1990s by local sports radio hosts and is usually staged two days before the Super Bowl. It’s turned into a huge, boozy spectacle with a parade of flamboyant contestants and a competition for women called “Wingettes.”

On Sunday, the Eagles play the New England Patriots.

