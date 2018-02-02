CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
PORT HURON (AP) – A Michigan man is facing charges after authorities say he interrupted five church services while carrying a hammer and told those gathered that they should repent.

ryan michael shands Police: Man With Hammer Interrupted 5 Church Services

Ryan Michael Shands (booking photo)

Police say 27-year-old Ryan Michael Shands of Port Huron was charged Thursday with five misdemeanor counts of disturbing a religious service. He’s jailed on $25,000 bond ahead of a Feb. 12 hearing. Court records didn’t list a lawyer for him.

Police say Shands was arrested Monday, a day after he allegedly went into three churches in Port Huron and another in nearby Port Huron Township. Police say the week before he allegedly interrupted another service.

The Times Herald of Port Huron reports Shands completed mental health court probation in January after pleading guilty last year to attempted resisting a police officer and retail fraud.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

