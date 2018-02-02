Should The Monday After Super Bowl Be A National Holiday?
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Photo Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images

(WWJ) A new survey shows that 72 percent of hiring managers think the Monday after the Super Bowl should be a paid national holiday.

Why? Because more than 25 percent of polled employees admitted to skipping work the day following a major sporting event, including the NBA Finals and World Series, according to the survey.

Robin Ankton, regional vice president at Robert Half, says some companies are trying to get in front of the issue by offering time-off programs where employees can request days off, giving employers a little more control.

“I believe there can be some flexibility provided for employees, even if it’s an hour, coming in late,” Ankton said. “Or getting in front of it, which is maybe having blitzes or a friendly competition in the office for which team you’re rooting for, but I haven’t heard it get any legs as far as it being a national holiday.”

The survey also showed that 40 percent of employees ages 18 to 34 have most frequently called in sick or had an excuse to miss work after a major sporting event, while 44 percent of workers in that age range are most likely to be late to the office following a major event.

“I think it’s an all-day event,” Ankton said. “It might be on for just a few hours, but a lot of people make it a huge celebration, so they’re celebrating all day and well after the game if their team wins.”

What do you think? Should the Monday after the Super Bowl be a national holiday? Will you be taking a little extra time off after this weekend?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch