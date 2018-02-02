Officer Glen Doss (Photo via gofundme.com/fight-for-glenn-doss)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Hundreds are expected to pack a west side church this morning to pay final respects to slain Detroit Police Officer Glenn Doss, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

Services are being held Friday at 11 a.m. at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, with a private family hour beforehand. Officer Doss with then be laid to rest at Grand Lawn Cemetery at Telegraph Road and W. McNichols in Detroit.

The 25-year-old Doss was shot January 24 while responding to a domestic violence call on Detroit’s east side. Only on the force for about two years when he died on Sunday, he’s being remembered as “everything that is good about Detroit.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up on behalf of Officer Doss, who left behind a 9-month-old baby. As of Friday, more than $49,000 had been raised, far exceeding a $5,000 goal. Find information [HERE].

A Detroit man is facing murder and other charges in the shooting. The accused, 43-year-old Decharlos Brooks remains jailed awaiting an arraignment and probable cause conference set for Feb. 6.