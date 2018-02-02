LANSING (WWJ) – Michigan will be in the spotlight for 60 seconds this Super Bowl Sunday.

Football fans throughout the state will see a commercial highlighting accomplishments that have positively impacted residents during Gov. Rick Snyder’s time in office. The ad is paid for by the non-profit organization Making Government Accountable.

“During the last seven years, we have helped create over 540,000 new jobs, had six consecutive years of population growth and drastically reduced unemployment,” Snyder said in a statement. “Michigan is the comeback state and now it’s time to accelerate this comeback into the future, keeping our state on its current path of unprecedented success.”

This is the third time Gov. Snyder is featured in a Super Bowl ad. In 2010, candidate Rick Snyder introduced himself to the voters of Michigan as “One Tough Nerd.” In 2014, his re-election campaign featured Gov. Snyder as the “Comeback Kid.” Now, Gov. Snyder kicks off his final year of his second term with a Super Bowl ad, this time highlighting accomplishments that have helped create Michigan’s comeback story and a focus on accelerating that success.

“I promise to continue to work hard for the people of Michigan, up until my very last day in office,” said Snyder.