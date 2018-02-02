By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Earlier this week, Tom Brady of the New England Patriots cut off a radio interview early after one of the hosts called his daughter “an annoying little pissant.”

This all stemmed from the first episode Tom vs. Time that aired on Facebook.

But that’s not the only controversy surrounding the show … The third episode of the series really got people talking when Brady and his 11-year-old son shared a very awkward — and long — kiss.

The part of the episode was transcribed by CBS New York:

“Oh, hello. I was wondering if I could check my fantasy team,” son Jack Brady says. “What do I get?” his father replies. Jack leans over and kisses his father and is about to leave the room, while the massage therapist working on Tom Brady’s shoulder says, “You know Jack, everything comes with a cost, bud.” “That was like a peck,” Tom Brady says. Jack returns, leans over again and kisses his father on the mouth a second time. And the second kiss shared by father and son prompted tweets from viewers using words like “very disturbing” and “uncomfortably long.”

Growing up, I wouldn’t have ever kissed my mom or my dad in public let alone on a TV show that has been viewed over 4 million times.

Is this a bit much for a father and son to share?