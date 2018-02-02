CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
With Super Bowl weekend upon us, we take a look back at some of the most memorable finishes to the big game since the turn of the century.

5. Super Bowl XXXVI —  Vinatieri Kickstarts The Dynasty

All the way back in 2002, the Patriots were actually underdogs and America’s team, trying to knock off a recent Super Bowl Champion – funny how the script flipped over the years. Just months after the September 11th Terrorist Attacks, the Patriots won their first Super Bowl title in franchise history on the foot of Adam Vinatieri’s 48-yard field goal as time expired.

4. Super Bowl XLIII — Santonio Holmes’ Corner Catch

Who can forget this one? Not only was it one of the purest displays of athleticism, Santonio Holmes’ touchdown catch was the capper to what had already been a wild Super Bowl. Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers down the field for the late score right after Larry Fitzgerald went streaking down the field to give the Cardinals a lead with a little more than two minutes to play.

3. Super Bowl XXXIV — Dyson Falls Short

As the millennium turned, NFL fans were falling in love with the upstart Tennessee Titans. Less than three years after making the move from Houston — and less than one year after shedding the ‘Oilers’ moniker — the Titans found themselves in the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history and wound up in one of the best Super Bowl finishes in recent memory. On the penultimate play of the game, Steve McNair scrambled to stay on his feet and deliver a first-down strike to Kevin Dyson, who moments later would lay stretched out, just one yard short of sending the game to overtime.

2. Super Bowl LI — Edelman’s Circus Catch Keeps Pats’ Rally Alive

In what was surely the most memorable Super Bowl in recent history, Julian Edelman wowed us all with this catch. It was the Patriots’ equivalent of the Super Bowl moment that takes the top spot on this list.

 

1. Super Bowl XXXVIII David Tyree’s Helmet Catch

Though Tom Brady and Bill Belichick probably want to forget this one, I doubt they ever could. Nobody is likely to forget this moment. From Eli’s desperate scramble, to Tyree’s sticky hands, this play kept the Giants’ hopes afloat and sunk the Pats’ quest for an undefeated season. This set up Manning’s loft to Plaxico Burress with less than a minute remaining.

