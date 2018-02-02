CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Troy

TROY (WWJ) – A Clarkson man, pulled over in his Cadillac last weekend, admitted to Troy police that he’d drank a little too much.

Police made the traffic stop at 5:20 p.m. Saturday, January 27, on the northbound I-75 entrance ramp from Rochester Road.

According to police the 35-year-old suspect, who has two prior drunken driving convictions, smelled of alcohol as he sat speaking to officers in a 2014 Cadillac CTS.

When an officer asked the driver how much alcohol he consumed, the man replied: “More than I should have.”

Police said, after failing several field sobriety tests, the suspect submitted to a preliminary breath test which found he had a .289 percent Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) — more than three times the legal limit for driving.

While searching the man’s car, police said they found a bottle of alcohol that was around one-third full. It was also discovered the man was driving on a suspended license.

The driver was taken into custody and charged with the following: Driving While License Suspended, Transporting an Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle, and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol – 3rd Offense.

His name was not released pending an arraignment on the charges.

