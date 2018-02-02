DETROIT (WWJ) – Love it or hate it, you should prepare to see more snow in Southeast Michigan this weekend.

WWJ AccuWeather forecasters are calling for up to six inches of snow accumulation in metro Detroit by Sunday afternoon, with deeper snow expected on the west side of the state.

Meteorologist Dave Bowers says people in the Detroit area will start to see some flakes in the air late in the day Saturday — with the snowfall increasing and continuing overnight into Super Bowl Sunday.

“We’ll see most of the accumulation after midnight, into Sunday morning,” Bowers said. “We’re looking at a total of three to six inches, and that will certainly make for some slick travel, and get the plows and the salt trucks out.”

The worst time for travel, he said, will be during the morning hours on Sunday. “Temperatures are going to be within a couple of degrees of freezing, so the roads will range from wet to slushy and slick until treated.”

In the wake of the storm, Bowers said metro Detroit will be left with some frigid air into Monday and Tuesday — when temperatures are only expected to get into the 20s — with more snow or just some flurries possible Tuesday.

