Filed Under:armed robbery, West Bloomfield

WEST BLOOMFIELD (WWJ) – Two people have been charged in an armed robbery and home invasion in West Bloomfield Township.

According to West Bloomfield police, a Rolex watch and two pairs of car keys were stolen from two victims at a condominium complex in the area of Maple Road and Haggerty on Tuesday.

Police said a witness who saw what was happening via a camera system within the condo called 911, and officers arrived to find a male suspect running from the home.

Officers pursued the suspect, but eventually lost sight of him, and a Bloomfield Hills K-9 officer assisting was also unable to located the man.

No injuries were reported.

Less than 24 hours later, West Bloomfield detectives were able to identify the two people allegedly involved. One of them was arrested in Wixom and the other in Westland, police said, without incident. Property that was taken during the robbery and home invasion was recovered.

The two suspects were charged by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Officer with one count each of first degree home invasion and two counts each of armed robbery. Their names are being withheld pending an arraignment scheduled for Friday afternoon in  48th District Court.

