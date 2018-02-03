CBS 62(JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP/GettyImages) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
DETROIT (WWJ) – Four Detroit police officers and 66-year-old woman were taken to the hospital after an accident on the city’s east side.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East McNichols and Gratiot Avenue.

According to police, two cruisers crashed into each other while responding to back another unit on a priority call. A Cadillac SRX was also struck in the crash.

All four officers and the woman were taken to nearby hospitals; all were last reported in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

