DETROIT (WWJ) – Four Detroit police officers and 66-year-old woman were taken to the hospital after an accident on the city’s east side.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East McNichols and Gratiot Avenue.
According to police, two cruisers crashed into each other while responding to back another unit on a priority call. A Cadillac SRX was also struck in the crash.
All four officers and the woman were taken to nearby hospitals; all were last reported in stable condition.
The crash remains under investigation.