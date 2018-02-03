CBS 62(JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP/GettyImages) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Enrollment has started for Detroit teens and young adults seeking summer jobs.

The city said Wednesday that its Grow Detroit’s Young Talent program is looking to employ 8,000 youth between the ages of 14 and 24.

The application process ends March 17. Applicants will be screened and contacted in April. Employers will have an opportunity to interview candidates at career fairs during May and June. Jobs will be available starting in July.

Last year, more than 8,100 youth were employed for six weeks at more than 650 work sites through 230 employers. Prior to the program, only 2,500 Detroit youth would have summer jobs.

Area companies and foundations are encouraged to provide funding and work experience. Last year, $9.2 million was raised for the program. This year’s goal is $11 million and will cover the raise in minimum wage and additional staff.

For more information, visit gdyt.org.

Last Year’s Employers included:

• Accenture LLP
• Bank of America Charitable Foundation
• Chemical Bank
• Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation
• Citizens Bank
• City of Detroit (CDBG)
• Community Foundation of SE Michigan
• Crain’s Communications
• Detroit Pistons
• Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority
• Dresner Foundation
• DTE Energy
• DTE Energy Foundation
• Employer Partners Matching Funds
• Federal Government (WIOA, DOL)
• Fifth Third Bank
• Ford Foundation
• Ford Fund
• GM Global Corporate Giving
• JPMorgan Chase
• John S. and James L. Knight Foundation
• Kresge Foundation
• MGM Grand Detroit
• Mrs. Marjorie S. Fisher Fund
• PNC Bank
• Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation
• Skillman Foundation
• Strategic Staffing Solutions
• Suzanne Shank, Siebert Cisneros Shank & Co., LLC
• United Way for Southeastern Michigan
• Wayne County
• WK Kellogg Foundation

