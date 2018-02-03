DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Enrollment has started for Detroit teens and young adults seeking summer jobs.

The city said Wednesday that its Grow Detroit’s Young Talent program is looking to employ 8,000 youth between the ages of 14 and 24.

The application process ends March 17. Applicants will be screened and contacted in April. Employers will have an opportunity to interview candidates at career fairs during May and June. Jobs will be available starting in July.

Last year, more than 8,100 youth were employed for six weeks at more than 650 work sites through 230 employers. Prior to the program, only 2,500 Detroit youth would have summer jobs.

Area companies and foundations are encouraged to provide funding and work experience. Last year, $9.2 million was raised for the program. This year’s goal is $11 million and will cover the raise in minimum wage and additional staff.

For more information, visit gdyt.org.

