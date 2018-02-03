CBS 62Dreamstime 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the […]
PONTIAC (WWJ) – A 19-year-old man who was shot by police after allegedly stealing a vehicle and wielding a “large, Rambo-style knife” is facing a list of criminal charges.

The incident unfolded around 8 p.m. on Jan. 26 after, according to police, Deshawn Simpson stole a vehicle that was parked outside of Happy’s Pizza on Huron Street (M-59) in Pontiac. The victim called 911 in a panic and told police she was following behind the suspect in her sister’s vehicle. The incident was originally reported as a carjacking but later determined to be an auto theft.

deshawn simpson Man Charged After Allegedly Stealing Car, Wielding Rambo Style Knife

Deshawn Simpson (booking photo)

Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies caught up with Simpson on M-59 just west of Rochester Road, but he refused to stop. He continued driving eastbound on M-59 until he entered Macomb County. At that point, police say Simpson tried to turn around onto westbound M-59, east of Van Dyke in Utica, but deputies performed a PIT maneuver and disabled the vehicle.

After the crash, Simpson got out of the vehicle and started running. As he was being chased by deputies, Simpson allegedly pulled out a “large, Rambo-style knife,” according to police. Deputies then fired shots at Simpson, striking him in the buttocks. He was then taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment.

Simpson was arraigned on Wednesday in Oakland County Circuit Court on two counts of violation of probation. Bond was set at $20,000. The same day, he was also arraigned in Pontiac’s 50th District Court  on charges of unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, third degree fleeing from a police officer, injuring/harassing a police animal during a crime, and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. Bond was set at $10,000.

Simpson remains lodged in the Oakland County Jail. He’s due back in Oakland County Circuit Court on Feb. 6 and 50th District Court on Feb. 8.

