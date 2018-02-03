CBS 62(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV) FILE 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one […]
WESTLAND (WWJ) – A man who was trying to evade police was taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle.

The incident unfolded around 9:30 p.m. Friday when Westland police attempted to stop a driver for unspecified reasons. The driver refused to stop and took off, prompting a chase.

During the chase, police say the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an electric pole at Wayne and Cowan roads.

The driver was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the incident remains under investigation. Details are still pending as to what led to the police chase.

DTE crews were sent to the scene to repair the damaged electric wire pole.

