WESTLAND (WWJ) – A man who was trying to evade police was taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle.
The incident unfolded around 9:30 p.m. Friday when Westland police attempted to stop a driver for unspecified reasons. The driver refused to stop and took off, prompting a chase.
During the chase, police say the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an electric pole at Wayne and Cowan roads.
The driver was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say the incident remains under investigation. Details are still pending as to what led to the police chase.
DTE crews were sent to the scene to repair the damaged electric wire pole.