CBS 62(JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP/GettyImages) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
WWJ Newsradio 950(JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP/GettyImages) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ […]
97.1 The Ticket(JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP/GettyImages) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270(JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP/GettyImages) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager […]

LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) – A sheriff’s office in western Michigan has changed part of its policy after an inmate was allowed to leave jail in below freezing temperatures without wearing a shirt or shoes.

The Ludington Daily News reports that Nick Wroble left the Mason County Jail Tuesday bare-chested and in socks. Temperatures during the day ranged from 18 degrees to 24 degrees.

The old policy required jail clothing to remain inside the facility. Relatives also could not bring clothing before an inmate’s release.

Sheriff Kim Cole said Wroble was given his shirt and other belongings and spent more than a minute playing outside with his dog before getting into a waiting car. Cole said Wroble didn’t want dog hair on the shirt.

He added that Wroble, who was jailed for breaking and entering with intent, “did not have shoes and he should have had shoes.”

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch