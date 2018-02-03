DETROIT (WWJ) – A woman who claimed she was raped during an early morning home invasion on Detroit’s west side is being charged with filing a false report.

The 33-year-old woman told police she was awakened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday by a knock at the door of her home in the 14000 block of Woodmont, a neighborhood along Schoolcraft Avenue just east of the Southfield Freeway. When she went to answer it, she claimed, a gunman kicked in the door, forced his way inside, sexually assaulted her and then took her wallet before fleeing the scene.

The woman told her brother, who spoke to WWJ Newsradio 950, that she got a good look at the suspect and would be able to pick him out of a lineup.

Home invasion/sex assault on Woodmont off Gd River nr Sfld Fwy (Grandmont-Rosedale 'hood). Brother of 33 yr old victim says "she's fine," at a hospital; able to i.d. attacker. Detroit Police describe a B/M/20/5'9"-6'0" tall/dark complected/black "Jordan" skull cap/Armed. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/AxMu3bvhuk — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) February 1, 2018

However, police determined after an investigation that the incident never occurred.

The woman was arrested Friday and remains in police custody. Felony charges of filing a false report are pending with the prosecutor’s office.