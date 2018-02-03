CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – A 72-year-old dermatologist practicing in Roseville has been charged with multiple counts of fraud after she allegedly billed patients for procedures that were not performed.

Dr. Usha Sood was arraigned Thursday on five counts of Medicaid fraud – false claim. Bond was set at $250,000 and Sood must also surrender her passport. She’s due back in court Feb. 9.

soodmug Roseville Dermatologist Accused Of Billing Patients For Procedures Never Performed

Usha Sood (photo: Michigan Attorney General’s Office)

The Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation after receiving a tip about Sood on its Health Care Fraud Hotline. It revealed that since 2014, Sood has apparently hired two nurse practitioners and five physician’s assistants who all ultimately quit due to Sood’s fraudulent billing practices, according to the state.

According to investigators, Sood’s employees were required to show her their patient files for review prior to billing. It’s alleged that Sood added notes in some files indicating services were provided that were not.

A review alleges that acne surgery and injections were the two most common procedures added to the billing sheets.

“I hope this case serves as a reminder to others in the medical community that violating the law comes with consequences,” Attorney General Bill Schuette said in a statement. “My Health Care Fraud Division works hard every day to enforce the law and eliminate false claims from unscrupulous healthcare providers.”

