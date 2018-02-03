DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities are hoping a $2,500 cash reward will encourage someone to come forward with information about the murder of a young father just days before Thanksgiving.
Marcus Bost was found dead Saturday, Nov. 18 inside a home on Gruebner Avenue, near 7 Mile Road and Outer Drive on Detroit’s east side. He had been shot multiple times and the house set on fire to cover up the crime.
Bost, 28, has been described as a family man who was always in contact with his siblings. He attended Cooley High School in Detroit before taking a job at Champions Bar and Grill. He’s the father of two children, 9-year-old Marcus and 6-year-old Janel.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. To submit anonymously, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit 1800speakup.org.