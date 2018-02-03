CLINTON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Drivers along M-59 in Macomb County should prepare for detours and more road work.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says phase two of the $60-million M-59 reconstruction project will begin next week when crews start utility and electrical work for temporary traffic lights.

In March, crews will begin rebuilding the road and upgrading sidewalk ramps. The work will be from just west of Garfield Road to Romeo Plank Road. This is in the area of Macomb Community College and Partridge Creek mall.

The project includes replacing concrete with asphalt, improving drainage, upgrading ramps to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and installing new sidewalks to fill in the missing gaps along M-59. Work also includes installing new modern traffic signals, replacing signs, enhancing landscaping, and adding decorative crosswalks.

