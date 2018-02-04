COLUMBUS, Ohio (WWJ/AP) – Nearly all the Ohio State University fraternities whose activities were suspended in November mostly due to hazing and alcohol allegations have been cleared to resume recruitment events and, in many cases, also social events.

The university suspended activities for the Interfraternity Council’s 37 members after 11 chapters came under investigation early in the school year. One fraternity has since been suspended for three years.

The university says it’s working with fraternities to address high-risk behaviors by changing the culture within those groups. To resume activities, chapters were required to have school-approved plans for conducting activities safely, including committing to hazing prevention efforts and alcohol-free recruitment.

A spokesman for Ohio State’s Office of Student Life says it’s pleased fraternities are creating plans that reflect interest in moving in a positive direction.

Greek life activities returned to the University of Michigan campus in early this year after a two-month suspension.

The ban went into effect in early November amid allegations of sexual harassment, hazing and drug use.

A week later, Zeta Beta Tau International Fraternity announced that its Supreme Council voted to revoke the charter at the Ann Arbor school after it determined that members were violating a number of fraternity policies, including those that prohibit hazing.

