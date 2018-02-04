CBS 62(Jeff Gilbert photo) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio State guard Kam Williams has been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules.

School spokesman Dan Wallenberg tweeted Sunday that coach Chris Holtmann had suspended Williams, a senior from Baltimore. A specific reason wasn’t given.

The fifth-year player is averaging 8 points per game.

The announcement came hours before No. 17 Ohio State was scheduled to tip off against Illinois in Columbus. Andre Wesson will get his first start of the season in Williams’ place.

