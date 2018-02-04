DETROIT — You don’t have to be a fan to pick a favorite to win the Super Bowl and you don’t need to know the stats behind the teams either.

Who will take home the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy after Sunday’s match-up between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles? Well, if you are this sloth at the Phoenix Zoo — you’re predicting an Eagles win.

The SLOTH at the @PhoenixZoo has selected a Super Bowl winner! pic.twitter.com/EcNhLy5TtF — 12 News (@12News) January 31, 2018

And Spoiler Alert: Nicholas, a dolphin at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium is squarely behind New England.

Nicholas going with the Pats today. https://t.co/WTSqcT53Lr — Amy E Powers (@AmyEnews) February 4, 2018

Whether you’re an Eagles fan or Patriots fan today — no doubt millions of people will be planted in their game chair to watch the game — it’s required viewing if you want to be in on the Monday’s conversation about the game and, of course, the commercials.

