DETROIT — You don’t have to be a fan to pick a favorite to win the Super Bowl and you don’t need to know the stats behind the teams either.

Who will take home the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy after Sunday’s match-up between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles? Well, if you are this sloth at the Phoenix Zoo — you’re predicting an Eagles win.

And Spoiler Alert: Nicholas, a dolphin at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium is squarely behind New England.

Whether you’re an Eagles fan or Patriots fan today — no doubt millions of people will be planted in their game chair to watch the game — it’s required viewing if you want to be in on the Monday’s conversation about the game and, of course, the commercials.

Michigan Rescue With Cleft Lip Will Compete In Puppy Bowl

 

