(Credit: dreamstime)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Sexual assault charges have been filed against an Alabama man accused of abusing his young relatives in Detroit.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s office has charged 44-year old Germain Moore with first degree criminal sexual conduct, using a computer to commit a crime and distribution child sexually abusive material.

According to investigators, Moore is the uncle of the nine, ten and 12-year-old children who were abused over a six-year period that ended last year.

From 2011 until 2017, prosecutors say the children were in the care and custody of the defendant, their paternal uncle, while their mother was at work. It is alleged that Moore sexually assaulted the kids both at his mother’s home in Detroit and at his home in Alabama.

Moore is expected to be extradited to Detroit from Alabama to face the charges.