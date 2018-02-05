CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Clinton Township

CLINTON TWP. (WWJ) – Clinton Township police have released a man who allegedly shot another man while they stood in line at a local movie theater.

Captain Richard Maierle said the shooting Sunday evening at the AMC Star Gratiot 21 on Gratiot at 15 Mile Road involved a dispute concerning a woman.

“Our preliminary investigation was they both entered the theater at the same time and they were talking in line and the 52-year-old said something (like) hello to the 24-year-old’s girlfriend, and he took offense to that,” Maierle said, and an argument ensued.

At some point, Mairle said, the older man drew a pistol and fired, striking the younger man once in the lung.

The wounded man was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

“The 52-year-old male stayed at the scene, dropped his gun,” Mairle said. “Our officers arrived; (he) was cooperative with us. We then transported him to the police station.”

The theater was evacuated and later closed for the evening.

The suspect spent the night in jail but was released pending further investigation. “We have to charge him by law after 72 hours,” Mairle explained, “and we need to do more work on this.”

Both men are Detroit residents, Maierle said, and they did not know one another prior to the incident.

The victim has thus far been unable to speak to instigators due to his condition. No names have been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch