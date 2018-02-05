CLINTON TWP. (WWJ) – Clinton Township police have released a man who allegedly shot another man while they stood in line at a local movie theater.

Captain Richard Maierle said the shooting Sunday evening at the AMC Star Gratiot 21 on Gratiot at 15 Mile Road involved a dispute concerning a woman.

“Our preliminary investigation was they both entered the theater at the same time and they were talking in line and the 52-year-old said something (like) hello to the 24-year-old’s girlfriend, and he took offense to that,” Maierle said, and an argument ensued.

At some point, Mairle said, the older man drew a pistol and fired, striking the younger man once in the lung.

The wounded man was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

“The 52-year-old male stayed at the scene, dropped his gun,” Mairle said. “Our officers arrived; (he) was cooperative with us. We then transported him to the police station.”

The theater was evacuated and later closed for the evening.

The suspect spent the night in jail but was released pending further investigation. “We have to charge him by law after 72 hours,” Mairle explained, “and we need to do more work on this.”

Both men are Detroit residents, Maierle said, and they did not know one another prior to the incident.

The victim has thus far been unable to speak to instigators due to his condition. No names have been released.