SHELBY TWP. (WWJ) – Drunken driving may be to blame for a fatal accident in Shelby Township, according to police.

Shelby Township Police and Fire rushed to the scene after a police officer witnessed the two-car crash on 21 Mile Road between Hayes and Schoenherr Road at around 12:30 a.m. Monday

Both drivers, police said, were trapped in their vehicles, freed by first responders and taken by EMS to Henry Ford Hospital.

One of drivers, identified as a 23-year-old Shelby Township man, was pronounced dead, while the other, a 40-year-old Sterling Heights woman, remained hospitalized later Monday. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police said an initial investigation has found that alcohol may be a factor in the crash, although no further details were provided.

No names have been released.

As an investigation continues, anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any other information regarding this incident is asked to call Shelby Township police at 586-731-2121.