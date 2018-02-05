Filed Under:Donovan Mitchell

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell will compete in the Slam Dunk contest during NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles after Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon left because of a hip injury.

Mitchell will play in the Rising Stars Challenge, but will no longer take part in the Skills Challenge. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder out of Louisville was the No. 13 overall pick and leads the Jazz with 19.7 points per game. He tops all rookies in points and 3-pointers made (115).

Mitchell has been one of the biggest surprises of the class. He’s in the running for Rookie of the Year.

Mitchell will join Indiana guard Victory Oladipo, Los Angeles Lakers center Larry Nance Jr. and Dallas rookie guard Dennis Smith Jr. in the dunk contest.

