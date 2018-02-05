CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:MSU Doctor, Nassar

EATON COUNTY (WWJ) – A Michigan judge sentenced disgraced doctor Larry Nassar to another 40-125 years in prison for sexually molesting hundreds of young girls.

Eaton County Circuit Judge Janice Cunningham saying the defendant’s conduct robbed girls and women of one of the most important human qualities: trust.

“Society must be protected from Larry Nassar,” she said.

Nassar, 54, who worked at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, the Indianapolis-based group that trains Olympians – sat motionless for his third criminal sentencing Monday.

Dozens of woman made victim impact statements during the final sentencing hearing.

The case before Cunningham centered around Nassar’s assaults at Twistars, a Lansing-area gymnastics club that was run by 2012 Olympic coach John Geddert.

Nassar admitted penetrating three girls with his hands when he was supposed to be treating them for injuries.

The judge said she had heard statements from women in “gymnastics, soccer, figure skating, rowing, softball, cheerleading, wrestling, diving, dancers, track and field and others who were not in a sport but had suffered back, knee or other injuries,” and that Nassar manipulated both victims and their families into trusting him.

Nassar said he was sorry for his crimes during his sentencing hearing today.

The judge was unmoved. “I’m not convinced that you believe what you did was wrong. … There are no facts on this record, nor has there been provided any basis to believe that this defendant could be reformed. In fact, just the opposite exists.

“Clearly you are in denial. You don’t get it. And I do not believe that there is a likelihood that you could be reformed. ”

 

In December, Nassar, who had more than 37,000 images of child porn on electronic devices, was sentenced to 60 years in prison on three federal charges, the maximum penalty allowed.

Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina called Nassar “possibly the most prolific serial child sex abuser in history,” sentencing him in January to 40-175 years in prison for sexually assaulting female patients.

His federal and state sentences will be served consecutively.

 

