DETROIT (WWJ) – There’s a millionaire in our midst — but he or she has not yet come forward to claim the cash.
Michigan Lottery officials said Monday that someone bought a $1.2 million winning Lotto 47 ticket at the Speedway gas station located at 8450 Merriman Road in Romulus. The numbers on the ticket hit on Saturday. They were: 01-06-18-39-43-44.
Meantime, a second $1 million prize drawn this weekend awaits another Michigan Lottery player elsewhere in the state. On Friday, a lucky player matched the five white balls drawn in the Mega Millions drawing – 01-04-14-17-40 – to win a $1 million prize. The winning ticket was bought at the Kroger store, located at 6370 Dixie Highway in Saginaw County’s Bridgeport.
Lottery officials urge players to check their tickets. The winners should then contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at 517- 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prizes.