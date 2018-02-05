Madison Heights Police Searching For Deadly Hit-And-Run Suspect

(WWJ) A Warren woman was killed Saturday night in Madison Heights when she was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross 12 Mile Road.
Madison Heights police said the victim, identified as 37-year-old Warren resident Gwendolyn Henderson, was hit by a vehicle that fled eastbound on 12 Mile through the intersection at Dequindre Road towards Warren.
Witnesses told police the vehicle was a full-size, newer model pickup truck dark in color, according to a release from Madison Heights police.
Debris from the scene indicates the vehicle may have been a 2005-2008 full-size Dodge Ram. Police are looking for a vehicle with damage to the front driver’s side grill and missing the driver’s side headlight and housing unit, according to the release.
Anyone with information that may help is asked to call the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.