By AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Villanova, Virginia and Purdue are making themselves comfortable atop the AP Top 25.
The Wildcats are ranked No. 1 in Monday’s latest poll, followed by the second-ranked Cavaliers and the third-ranked Boilermakers. It marked the fourth straight week that with the trio sitting 1-2-3 in the poll as they continue extended winning streaks.
Michigan State climbed a spot to No. 4, followed by No. 5 Xavier.
1. Villanova
2. Virginia
3. Purdue
4. Michigan State
5. Xavier
6. Cincinnati
7. Texas Tech
8. Auburn
9. Duke
10. Kansas
11. Saint Mary’s
12. Gonzaga
13. Arizona
14. Ohio State
15. Tennessee
16. Clemson
17. Oklahoma
18. Rhode Island
19. West Virginia
20. Michigan
21. North Carolina
22. Wichita State
23. Nevada
24. Kentucky
25. Miami
Sixth-ranked Cincinnati moved to its highest ranking since January 2004, followed by No. 7 Texas Tech reaching its highest ranking since March 1996. And eighth-ranked Auburn has its highest ranking since January 2000.
Ninth-ranked Duke and No. 10 Kansas rounded out the top 10. They slid along with fellow national powers Arizona and Kentucky after losses in an upset-filled weekend.
___
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)