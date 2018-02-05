CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles dives into the endzone for a 11-yard touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

By ROB MAADDI/AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Nick Foles went back-and-forth with Tom Brady and the defense came through with a turnover when they needed a stop.

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions for the first time in franchise history thanks to a backup quarterback who had another spectacular game and a strip-sack by Brandon Graham after the defense let Brady have his way for most of Sunday night.

Foles tossed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz with 2:21 left to give Philadelphia a 38-33 lead, but Brady had a chance to lead another comeback. He had thrown TD passes on three straight second-half possessions and picked the NFL’s fourth-ranked defense apart to help New England overcome double-digit deficits.

But Graham pushed through a blocker, hit Brady, knocked the ball loose and rookie Derek Barnett recovered. The turnover – New England’s first – led to a field goal that made it 41-33.

Brady and the Patriots had one final chance, starting from their 9 with 58 seconds left. But a desperation pass into the end zone fell incomplete and set off a wild celebration in a crowd filled with long-suffering Eagles fans who have desperately waited for a championship since 1960.

 

